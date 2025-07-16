Annual regional lifeguard competition kicks off in Outer Banks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The South Atlantic Lifesaving Association Regional Lifeguard Championships are back in the Outer Banks at Jennette's Pier on Wednesday and Thursday. Agencies from Virginia Beach down to Jacksonville, Florida, are all competing.

"The South Atlantic Lifesaving Association is one of nine regions of the United States Lifesaving Association, and that extends around the country and into Hawaii," said Tom Gill, vice-president of the U.S. Lifesaving Association.

The decades-old event is in Nags Head this year, bringing in more than 300 competitors for the first time.

Lifeguards in the region compete in a variety of events, ranging from relays, rescue board, swimming races and everything in between. Though a lot of fun, the events all come back to what a lifeguard is trained to do on a daily basis: protecting beachgoers.

“Every event we do today mimics something that they do in their daily position as a lifeguard on the stand, especially towards the moments where they have got to jump off that lifeguard stand and go in and save lives, said Gill. "So this competition is important for multiple reasons. But number one is they are getting better and better at doing the job they do on the beaches that they represent."

Four lifeguard agencies in the Outer Banks are participating: Corolla, Duck, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head. For those participating, it's always a special event.

“Everyone comes together from all over. Just hearing people's stories, why they started lifeguarding, why they keep lifeguarding, it's pretty awesome," said Nick Gardill, with Duck Surf Rescue.

It's also special for the Outer Banks lifeguard agencies to welcome the other agencies to our area.

"I think it's a great chance to show off our beaches. I think it's great to have them all be able to come here and enjoy this," said Emma Beal, with Duck Surf Rescue.

The competition will continue on Thursday, starting at 8 a.m. at Jennette’s Pier.