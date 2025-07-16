Organization working to support, give a voice to workforce in Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. — We have shared countless stories about the challenges that the workforce in the Outer Banks faces, and one of the largest ones is housing.

“Any entry-level person in the service industry down here is going to struggle to find housing because they've essentially just been priced out. They can't afford to buy. They can't afford to rent," said Emily Spawr, a longtime resident of the Outer Banks.

Spawr grew up in and continues to live full-time in the Outer Banks. She’s thankful her employer provides the place she now calls home, but like many locals, she has plenty of stories to share about her previous housing experiences.

“Hopped around a couple times year to year. Before the house I'm in now, the last place, they decided to Airbnb," said Spawr.

The Outer Banks Workforce Network started this year. Its mission? Helping provide a voice to the workforce here.

"It's really sort of a grassroots space that is designed to create space for people to connect and to ensure that the voice of the workforce in the Outer Banks is heard and addressed," said Whitney Knollenberg, an associate professor in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management at North Carolina State University.

Knollenberg outlined the three goals the network is focused on.

“One, to network and connect with each other and build a professional network. Two, to connect with local decision makers. And three, as a space for workforce members to access resources around priorities that we've identified, those include housing, child care and career planning," said Knollenberg.

Knollenberg has years of experience identifying the challenges the workforce faces here.

“People keep coming back here year after year, because they love this space, and we want them to keep coming back, and we're so glad that they're here. But in addition to those cultural natural resources, we need human resources, and none of this works without the workforce," said Knollenberg.

Locals like Spawr are happy that the workforce here is being given an opportunity to hopefully help things change.

“I think that's so valuable, because there hasn't really been a time where we did have a voice and we could actually speak up about these issues that we're facing," said Spawr.

Although the network only started this year, its short-term goals are to continue connecting with residents and showing them that there are resources out there.

“We're trying to bridge that connection both with the website as well as those in-person meetings. And we'll be having some more meetings coming up in the fall," said Knollenberg.

A big plan for 2025 is a summit in the fall where members of the workforce will be able to share the challenges they face and talk about the solutions they feel can help support the workforce in the Outer Banks.

For more information on the Outer Banks Workforce Network, head to its website here.