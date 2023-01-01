Veronica Campbell was born and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia and has worked at WTKR since 2021.

She originally started as a video editor and photojournalist. Now, she produces live shows and is proud to work at the news station she grew up watching. Veronica attended Virginia Commonwealth University and received her Bachelors in Mass Communication with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism in 2020.

She also received her Master's of Science from VCU with a concentration in Multimedia Journalism.

Veronica is very passionate about news and the community she lives in.

Outside of the newsroom, you can find her enjoying the beach and playing video games with her friends.

Photography is another passion of hers and you may even seen her photos on WTKR.com!