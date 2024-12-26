Ring in the new year with wildlife at the Virginia Zoo!

NORFOLK, Va. — This New Year's Eve, you can ring in 2025 at the Virginia Zoo—and you don't have to wait until midnight!

Visitors are invited to celebrate the final hours of the year with the zoo's resident animals from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The festivities include a chance to write down New Year’s resolutions and participate in a countdown to a mirror ball drop at noon.

Kids will receive complimentary sparkling cider, while adults 21 and older can indulge in champagne and mimosas for an additional fee.

Admission is included with a general admission ticket, which start at $20 for adults and $17 for children.