Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Ring in the new year with wildlife at the Virginia Zoo!

Tango at Noon Year's Eve Large.jpeg
Family with 2024 Glasses at Noon Year's Eve Large.jpeg
Kids with Sparkling Cider at Noon Year's Eve Large.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — This New Year's Eve, you can ring in 2025 at the Virginia Zoo—and you don't have to wait until midnight!

Visitors are invited to celebrate the final hours of the year with the zoo's resident animals from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The festivities include a chance to write down New Year’s resolutions and participate in a countdown to a mirror ball drop at noon.

Kids will receive complimentary sparkling cider, while adults 21 and older can indulge in champagne and mimosas for an additional fee.

Admission is included with a general admission ticket, which start at $20 for adults and $17 for children.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Helpers