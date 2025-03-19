Foal born on St. Patrick's Day weekend in Corolla

COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced its first foal of the year on Wednesday.
The newborn filly was named "Finola," an Irish name because she was born on St. Patrick's Day weekend!
While new foals are exciting, the organization emphasized that it's important to give the mom and baby plenty of space and privacy. They remind the public to stay at least 50 feet away from the horses and to never feed them — doing so is punishable by law.
"Thank you for helping us protect this endangered herd and every new foal that is born into it. Every single one of them is critical to the long-term survival of these horses in the wild and with your support we are doing all that we can to ensure they have a safe, healthy habitat in which they can thrive. Welcome to the beach, Finola!"
Corolla Wild Horse Fund