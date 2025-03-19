Foal born on St. Patrick's Day weekend in Corolla

COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced its first foal of the year on Wednesday.

The newborn filly was named "Finola," an Irish name because she was born on St. Patrick's Day weekend!

While new foals are exciting, the organization emphasized that it's important to give the mom and baby plenty of space and privacy. They remind the public to stay at least 50 feet away from the horses and to never feed them — doing so is punishable by law.