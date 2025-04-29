3 indicted over 6 years after woman was found shot to death in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people have been indicted in connection to the death of 23-year-old Kiara Etheridge, marking a major breakthrough in the 2018 cold case.

Watch previous coverage: Mother devastated after daughter is shot to death in Suffolk

Mother of shooting victim speaks

The Suffolk Commonwealth's Attorney says the following people were indicted by a grand jury last Wednesday:



Rashadeen Conner, charged with first-degree murder, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon

Ahkia Bunn, charged with accessory after the fact to a murder, destruction of evidence

Uniqka Holmes, charged with accessory after the fact to a murder, destruction of evidence

Watch previous coverage: Family of Kiara Etheridge wants answers

Family of woman found dead wants answers

The indictments come nearly seven years after police found Etheridge in the middle of Dill Road and Bidwell Street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her body.

WTKR News 3's crew spoke to Romona Etheridge, Kiara's mother, back in June of 2018, shortly after police found Kiara's body. She said her daughter was left in such bad condition that officials didn't even let her see the body.

“Kiara was a good girl. She wasn’t perfect and she did her silly, young girl things, but she did not deserve what happened to her. She has a baby and I have to tell that baby he’s never going to see his mom again," said Romona Etheridge.

WTKR Romona Etheridge and loved ones speak with WTKR News 3 in 2018 after the death of Kiara Etheridge.

When announcing the indictments, Commonwealth’s Attorney Narendra Pleas emphasized her effort to ensure victims are not forgotten.

"We look forward to having our day in court on behalf of Ms. Etheridge and our citizens”, said Pleas.

As of this writing, both Conner and Bunn are in custody, but not Holmes, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.