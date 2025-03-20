Portsmouth pop-up shop "Bloom Market" celebrates first anniversary

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Hampton Roads retail accelerator program is celebrating a big milestone with an outdoor market.

Bloom Market in Downtown Portsmouth showcases local artisans, makers, and creatives in an effort to help launch small businesses. The program will officially have its first anniversary on Saturday, March 29 with an outdoor vendor market, according to a release sent to WTKR News 3.

Watch previous coverage: Small businesses ready to 'bloom' in downtown Portsmouth

Small businesses ready to 'bloom' in downtown Portsmouth

Organizers say Bloom Market's first year was a success. The market has generated over $37,000 in revenue, and the vendors get to keep 100% of their profits.

The release also says 18 Bloom Market vendors successfully completed the Retail Alliance’s CROps (Certificate of Retail Operations) Program. It equips them with skills in marketing, product design, sales, data analytics, and operations.

"We are incredibly proud of the impact Bloom Market has made in just one year," said Michelle Wren, Executive Director of the Portsmouth Partnership. "This anniversary celebration is not only a testament to the hard work and creativity of our artisans but also to the demand for high-quality, local goods.”

The outdoor vendor market in celebration of the anniversary will take place at Bloom Market on High Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can browse homemade goods and connect with the creators behind the products. The event is free and open to the public.