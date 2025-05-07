Regent University announces Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears as keynote speaker for Spring Commencement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Regent University is celebrating its 45th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 10, conferring degrees to nearly 2,300 undergraduate and graduate candidates.

This year’s commencement speaker will be Winsome Earle-Sears, the current Lieutenant Governor of Virginia. Earle-Sears served in the United States Marine Corps from 1983 to 1986. Following her military service, she became Vice President of the Virginia State Board of Education and held a presidential appointment to the U.S. Census Bureau. Additionally, she has co-chaired both the African American Committee and the Advisory Committee on Women Veterans to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Chancellor Gordon Robertson will preside over the event, which will feature individual ceremonies for each school of study.

The ceremony is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. at the university’s outdoor plaza, located at 1000 Regent University Drive.

The event will take place rain or shine.