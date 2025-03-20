Man dies after crash on London Bridge Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is dead following a crash on London Bridge Road last week, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police say a crash involving a motorcycle happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11.

The driver, Justin Thacker, 44, of Virginia Beach, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say he died about a week later on Wednesday, March 19.

The VBPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Traffic Safety at (757) 385-4606 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.