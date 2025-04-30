VBCPS hosts School Support Hiring Expo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Job seekers looking to start a new career will have an opportunity this weekend in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hosting a School Support Hiring Expo at Bayside High School on Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The school system is looking to hire bus drivers and assistants, custodians, school nurses and clinic assistants, and cafeteria staff.

Immediate interviews, same-day job offers, and application assistance will be available.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes.

A photo ID will be required to proceed with the hiring process if a job offer is made.

Registration is encouraged.

