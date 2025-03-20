Shooting at Eastern Shore convenience store leaves employee dead, another hurt

ACCOMACK CO., Va — A man is accused of firing shots inside an Eastern Shore convenience store Thursday, leaving one employee dead and another injured, according to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.

Devon Wharton, 44, of Onancock, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff's office says.

The charges are in connection to a deadly shooting inside the Shore Stop at 23135 Lankford Highway, according to sheriff's office.

Deputies were sent to the store around 5:30 a.m. following a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had both been shot.

Pradipkumar Ratilal Patel, 56, of Accomac, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The 24-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Patel and the woman work at the store, the sheriff's office confirmed to WTKR News 3.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact them at 757-787-1131.