ACCOMACK CO., Va. — An Accomack County School bus was involved in a crash with two other cars Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

This happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Route 175 and Coardtown Road.

Police say the bus was carrying about 30 students, and there haven't been any injuries reported following the crash.

Police did not share what caused the crash. As of 5 p.m., authorities are still at the scene investigating.

Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.