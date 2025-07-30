Chincoteague Island celebrates milestone 100th annual pony swim

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Visitors and locals are gathering for Chincoteague Island's 100th World Famous Pony Swim, which will be held on Wednesday.

Previous coverage: Ponies make iconic swim to Chincoteague Island in 2024

Watch: Ponies make the iconic swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island

Thousands of spectators will look on as the ponies swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island with help from the Saltwater Cowboys — the firemen with the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. They work in the community and take care of the ponies when they're not volunteering at the fire station.

There's no set time for the swim, although organizers say it typical happens during the earliest morning slack tide, which is usually between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Once the ponies reach Chincoteague Island, they'll parade through the town, followed by the annual auction at the Chincoteague Carnival Grounds.

Previous coverage: Aerial video of 2023 Chincoteague Pony Swim

Aerial video of Chincoteague Pony Swim

The event is held each year by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company as a fundraiser to help the area's fire department and cull the herd.

The pony swim, often regarded as one of the most unique annual traditions across the country, is celebrated by locals and visitors alike. For many, the fascination with the island of Chincoteague stemmed from reading the famous six-volume book series, Misty of Chincoteague. The pony swim's history was highlighted in 2023 by News 3's former reporter Penny Kmitt and former photojournalist Lydia Johnson in a digital documentary, shown below.

Watch documentary: The Chincoteague Island Pony Swim