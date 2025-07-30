8 people test positive for foodborne illnesses in Accomack County

ACCOMACK CO., Va. — The Accomack County Health Department says eight people have tested positive for salmonella and/or Campylobacter, prompting them to classify the incidents as a foodborne outbreak on Wednesday.

The positive tests come after Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital confirmed they saw 59 patients with foodborne infectious diarrheal illness from Sunday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

Previous coverage: 50+ show salmonella symptoms at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital over past few days

50+ show salmonella symptoms at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital over past few days

The county's health department say they think patients potentially got sick at a “private event," and they believe the food was not stored at the right temperature.

Salmonella and Campylobacter are bacteria that can be spread through contaminated food, according to the CDC. Both infections have similar symptoms, including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with an attendee who went to the "private event" that health officials linked to the patients with symptoms. He said while he didn't eat any food at the event, his sister-in-law did, and she's currently in the hospital.

"It took her down, and we're praying the Lord will restore her back. Right now, we just trust God, that's all we can do," said Carl Owens.

The cases remain under investigation, the Accomack County Health Department says.