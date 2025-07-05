Mental health patients escapes Eastern Shore facility: VSP

ONANCOCK, Va. — A patient escaped from a mental health facility on the Eastern Shore on Saturday morning, prompting a search from Virginia State Police, according to a release.

Glenn Jefferson Large Jr., 50, was last seen Saturday morning around 10 a.m. wearing a gray sweater and sweatpants at Eastern Shore Hospital in Onancock.

VSP said he climbed over a perimeter fence to escape, and while he is not considered a threat, the public is asked to not approach him if you see him.

If you have any information about Large's whereabouts, contact Virginia State Police at 804-750-8789.