Man dies after crashing into a tree on Route 13 in Northampton County: VSP

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A 61-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree on Route 13 in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP identified the man who died as Joseph L. Dunton from Cape Charles.

Dunton was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 northbound on Route 13 near Cobbs Station Road, where he veered off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree around 5:41 p.m., VSP said.

Dunton sustained serious injuries from the crash, which he later died from at a nearby hospital, VSP said.

VSP is still investigating the crash.