Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityEastern Shore

Actions

Man dies after crashing into a tree on Route 13 in Northampton County: VSP

Top Stories: Wednesday, August 6
Virginia State Police
Posted

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A 61-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree on Route 13 in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP identified the man who died as Joseph L. Dunton from Cape Charles.

Dunton was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 northbound on Route 13 near Cobbs Station Road, where he veered off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree around 5:41 p.m., VSP said.

Dunton sustained serious injuries from the crash, which he later died from at a nearby hospital, VSP said.

VSP is still investigating the crash.

More stories from the Eastern Shore

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway