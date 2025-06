ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — One person has died, and nine were injured following a head-on crash on Route 13 in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police.

A Toyota minivan and a Subaru sedan hit each other head-on near Parks Road in Accomack County around 12:20 p.m., resulting in one death and nine injuries.

Three people have been flown to area hospitals.

Police say Route 13 is currently shut down near the area of the crash.