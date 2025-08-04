Body found in Accomack County waters identified as missing 22-year-old man

ACCOMACK CO., Va. — A body found in the water in Accomack County early Monday morning has been identified as a man who was reported missing Sunday, according to the county's sheriff's office.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Onancock police asked for help in locating Miles McIntyre, 22, of New Church.

McIntyre was last seen walking into the gravel transshipment point between 2 Onancock Wharf and 5 King Street on Sunday around 12 a.m., the sheriff's office says. Law enforcement angencies did not find McIntyre during their search on Sunday, although the sheriff's office says some of his personal belongings were found near a bulkhead.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, a body of a man was found in the water, according to the sheriff's office. The man was identified as McIntyre, officials say.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death. Officials are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips can also be submitted on the sheriff office's website.