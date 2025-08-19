Assateague Island announces closures ahead of Hurricane Erin's arrival

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND — Although Hurricane Erin is not currently forecast to directly cross over land, its impact on surrounding areas has resulted in closures across the Assateague National Seashore, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service says these preemptive closures are in effect immediately.

The Oversand Vehicle Areas and all Oceanside Beaches will be closed due to Hurricane Erin's arrival. Flooding, beach erosion, and extreme rip current conditions were cited as the reasons for these closures.

Parking lots at the Chicnoteague Beach will be partially closed — however, a full closure of these parking lots is expected, according to the National Park Service.

No reopening dates have been set due to the fluid nature of the incoming hurricane. More closures are possible, contingent on the storm's coinciding wind speeds and tidal surge.