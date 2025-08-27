Eastville police officer arrested for money laundering and wire fraud

EASTVILLE, Va. — The small town of Eastville is making headlines again, but not for writing speeding tickets. This time, one of the town's police officers is facing charges for money laundering and wire fraud.

A 10-page federal indictment outlines how Eastville Police Officer Jerry Keith Brady was recently arrested.

Federal prosecutors allege the scheme went on from November of 2020 until November of 2024.

More from News 3 Investigates: Eastville official defends high number of speeding tickets being written

According to the indictment, Brady would allegedly tell friends and acquaintances that he knew from being a police officer that he was getting a large inheritance or life insurance pay out from a dead relative, but he needed funds to pay attorneys and other fees.

It states he’d allegedly take out loans from the victims for tens of thousands of dollars and pay very little of it back.

There were 15 unnamed victims listed in the indictment with a loss of at least $819,000.

Prosecutors allege he was taking the money for a gambling habit.

More from News 3 Investigates: Ousted Eastville Police Chief says he was pressured to write speeding tickets

Last February, WTKR News 3 interviewed former Eastville police Chief Linwood Christian, who said he was let go from his position last November due to a lack of production.

He said two federal agents came to his house to interview him about Brady last January.

Christian claims he was pressured to promote Brady so Brady could pay his debt back.

Christian said there were rumors that he was one of the people who had lent Brady money—which he vehemently denies.

“I never loaned Keith Brady a dime, nor would I ever loan him a dime," Christian told WTKR.

More from News 3 Investigates: Don't speed on the Eastern Shore — especially in Eastville

He said he knew several people that lent Brady money, and he reflected on a conversation he said he had with one of those people.

“[I asked], 'Please tell me you didn’t lend him anything,'" said Christian. "His face turned white as snow, and he sat down on the couch and said, 'I gave him $9,000 yesterday.'”

The town of Eastville issued us the following statement about Brady’s arrest:

“On August 25, 2025, an officer employed by the Town of Eastville was arrested on felony charges. These charges are personal in nature and do not involve the Town of Eastville or any other town employees. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal process. The Town of Eastville remains committed to maintaining public trust and ensuring accountability in all matters.”

WTKR has continued to investigate and report on the extremely high number of speeding tickets that the town has written over the last few years.

Christian said during his time as a police officer, before his promotion to chief, he would write around 400 tickets a month in the summer and between 200 to 250 in the winter.

“It’s policing for profit. That’s what it is,” said Christian.

More from News 3 Investigates: Exmore Chief takes News 3 on ride-along to show speeding problem

Leaders of the town have denied policing for profit and said the only drivers who get tickets are people going over 70 miles an hour in a 55 mph zone.

Brady is scheduled to make an appearance at the Norfolk Federal Courthouse on September 3.