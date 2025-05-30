Arcadia High School students dismissed early due to threat investigation

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — All Arcadia High School students will be dismissed early due to a threat investigation Friday morning, according to an announcement sent out to families.

The school says they received a threat around 7:15 a.m. All students at Arcadia High School were moved to Arcadia Middle School while officials initially investigated the threat.

Around 8:55 a.m., the school said that all high school students will be dismissed from Arcadia Middle School starting at 9:30 a.m. due to the ongoing investigation.

News 3 has reached out to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office for more information. This article will be updated once we hear back.