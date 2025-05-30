Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityEastern Shore

Actions

Arcadia High School students dismissed early due to threat investigation

Top Stories: Friday, May 30
Accomack County Sheriff's Office
Posted
and last updated

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — All Arcadia High School students will be dismissed early due to a threat investigation Friday morning, according to an announcement sent out to families.

The school says they received a threat around 7:15 a.m. All students at Arcadia High School were moved to Arcadia Middle School while officials initially investigated the threat.

Around 8:55 a.m., the school said that all high school students will be dismissed from Arcadia Middle School starting at 9:30 a.m. due to the ongoing investigation.

News 3 has reached out to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office for more information. This article will be updated once we hear back.

More stories from the Eastern Shore

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway