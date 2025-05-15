Accomack Co. school bus driver issued summons following crash

ACCOMACK CO., Va. — An Accomack County school bus driver has been issued a summons after allegedly rear-ending a truck Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

This happened near the intersection of Chincoteague Road and Mifflin Road.

Police say when a truck in the eastbound lanes of Chincoteague Road stopped to turn into a local business, the school bus didn't stop in time and rear-ended the truck.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three adults and eight children were on the school bus when the crash happened, police say. There were no reports of injured bus passengers.

Police say the bus driver, a 63-year-old female from Chincoteague, has been issued a summons for following too closely.