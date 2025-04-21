Man dies after crash in Northampton County

FRANKTOWN — A man has died after a crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Virginia State Police say it happened Sunday afternoon a little before 2 p.m. on Bayside Road in Franktown, Northampton County.

Troopers say that 74-year-old James A. Kellam pulled out of his driveway in a pickup truck and went into a ditch. They do not believe that speed or alcohol were contributing factors; rather, the initial investigation reveals a medical emergency may have caused the crash.

No other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation pending the medical examiner's findings.