Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityEastern Shore

Actions

Man dies after crash in Northampton County

Blue News 3 logo 2020.jpg
News 3
Blue News 3 logo 2020.jpg
Posted

FRANKTOWN — A man has died after a crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Virginia State Police say it happened Sunday afternoon a little before 2 p.m. on Bayside Road in Franktown, Northampton County.

Troopers say that 74-year-old James A. Kellam pulled out of his driveway in a pickup truck and went into a ditch. They do not believe that speed or alcohol were contributing factors; rather, the initial investigation reveals a medical emergency may have caused the crash.

No other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation pending the medical examiner's findings.

More stories from the Eastern Shore

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Big Brother Casting Call