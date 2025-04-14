Chincoteague mayor seriously hurt during Spring Roundup of ponies

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden was seriously hurt during the Spring Roundup of the Chincoteague ponies Friday, according to our newsgathering partner Shore Daily News.

This happened when Bowden let the southern herd out of the corral, the town’s volunteer fire company says.

Bowden was badly hurt in her leg in the incident, requiring her to be taken to Shock Trauma hospital in Baltimore for surgery.

The fire company says it seems her surgery went well, but she has a long recovery ahead.