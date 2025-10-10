Pharrell Williams pop-up shop draws long lines in Virginia Beach for new Adidas sneaker release

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A line wrapped through Atlantic Park in Virginia Beach for a pop-up shop featuring Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams' brand Virginia.

The store takes on a Sunsations beach store theme to promote the release of Pharrell's new shoes, the Adidas Adistar Jellyfish, which is coming out in two new colorways.

The first person in line drove six hours from New York to secure a pair of the highly sought-after sneakers.

"I came down here to get the Jellyfish by Pharrell," Lamont Green said. "I've been in line since yesterday at about 4:20 in the afternoon. I didn't get the Jellyfish when they first came out because it was very hard, so I knew this was going to solidify my pair so I had to come."

The shoes are coming out in two new colorways: green and grey. Customers can also purchase other items from Pharrell's Virginia brand.

The pop-up shop is open through 5 p.m. tomorrow.

