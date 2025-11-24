Martin Lawrence set to return to Hampton Roads with VB performance at The Dome

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Martin Lawrence arrives at the premiere of "Being Eddie" on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Comedian Martin Lawrence will bring his "Y'all Know What It Is!" comedy show to The Dome in Virginia Beach next year.

Tickets are now on sale for Lawrence's show on Jan. 17, 2026. This won't be tour's first stop in Hampton Roads, as the comedy icon performed at Chartway Arena in Norfolk on March 28 earlier this year.

Lawrence's guest openers will vary city by city. Adele Givens, B. Simone, Chico Bean, D.C. Youngfly, Deon Cole, Desi Banks, Jess Hilarious, Mojo Brookzz, Ms. Pat, Rickey Smiley and others will join Lawrence along the "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour.

