Beach nourishment resumes at Croatan after sea turtle delay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A long-delayed beach nourishment project at Croatan Beach is back underway after work was paused earlier this year to protect a sea turtle nest.

The city of Virginia Beach and the Army Corps of Engineers restarted construction again last week, three months after crews were forced to halt operations when baby sea turtles were discovered in August.

Officials waited until the hatchlings made it to the ocean before resuming work.

Orange fencing now lines portions of Croatan Beach as contractors place new sand dredged from the Chesapeake Bay. The project is designed to reinforce the dunes and protect nearby homes.

“It’s great news,” said Mike Kelly, president of the Croatan Civic League. Kelly said he remembers first talking about plans for new sand placement in 2015 and has watched the beach grow narrower over the years.

“I’ve been engaged in it for over 10 years now, and you know, it’s a challenge,” he said.

Kelly added that during this year’s hurricane season, the existing berm performed well, and the additional sand will further strengthen the shoreline. “The beach is pretty healthy right now, and adding more sand is only going to make it better,” he said.

According to the city, contractors have completed 27 percent of the project. Sand placement is expected to be finished by the end of the year. The beach remains open outside the fenced construction area.

Kelly said it's taken many years to get where they are today and is thankful for the different city leadership that worked to get this done.