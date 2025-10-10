Up close look at the Virginia Aquarium's newest exhibit Survival of the Slowest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium's newest exhibit showcases how animals use their slower speeds to survive.

The exhibit features animals such as snakes and lizards. News 3’s Derrah Getter got to meet a spider named Chanel and a ball python named Onion up close.

Spiders use their body hair to sense changes in air pressure. A drop in air pressure is associated with incoming rainfall. This allows spiders to seek shelter before a storm comes.

Snakes, specifically ball pythons, digest their food slower than any other type of snake.

You have until January 4 to meet Chanel, Onion and lots of other animals that use their lack of speed as their strength.