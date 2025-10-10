Smartmouth Brewing expected to close Norfolk location by late December

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Smartmouth Brewing Co. is closing its original location in Norfolk after serving the community for 13 years, according to a press release from the brewery.

However, this does not mark the end for the brewery because they plan to focus their time and energy on the Pilot House in Virginia Beach.

While a closing date is not set, the Norfolk location is expected to close by late December, the release says.

"This was not an easy decision. Norfolk is where we started it all and it’s been a great run,” said Porter Hardy, President & Co-Founder. “We are proud of what we built here and are more grateful than I can express for all the support we’ve had from the community. I speak for our whole team when I say that it has been a privilege. Looking forward, we will sharpen our focus on the Virginia Beach location. Our commitment to great beer, great people, and our local roots hasn’t changed—it’s only getting stronger.”

The original location in Norfolk opened in 2012, serving as the brewery's main distribution hub, the release states.