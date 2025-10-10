Hatteras Island braces for coastal storm as contractors work to reinforce homes

BUXTON, N.C. — As a coastal storm makes its way to the Outer Banks, Buxton homeowners are working to protect their homes. One way that's being done is through contractors "sistering pilings," where new pilings are installed and connected to the original ones to help reinforce the home.

"This is where I played as a kid. I would ride my bike down here after school and fish and surf in these spots, " said Barry Crum, owner of Crum Works Inc.

Barry Crum isn't just any contractor. He grew up right here on Hatteras Island, and now he's using his skills to help neighbors who are facing a scary reality: the Atlantic Ocean threatening their homes.

"This house was built in the 70s. It met codes back then, but the ocean has taken a big chunk of the beach and scoured out under the pilings, and the house is starting to settle. We're scared that this house was going to fall into the ocean. So we've been out here, sistering pilings, getting them down 10-12 feet below sea level to try to shore up this house," said Crum.

News 3 was on Hatteras Island constantly over the last 10 days and saw the heartbreaking aftermath when nine homes collapsed into the ocean, eight in Buxton and one in Rodanthe. Now, with another coastal storm heading our way this weekend, families are doing everything they can to save what's left.

Moving houses isn't always possible, so many are turning to reinforcing pilings and adding sandbags — whatever it takes to protect their home.

"Because we have a limited window, we've gotten a row of pilings along the front and a row on the north side and a few on the south outer edges. A lot of the weight of the houses is on the outside pilings because that's where the walls come down, so that's where we're trying to concentrate. We will sister just about all the pilings under this house as weather permits and time allows," said Crum.

It's not just the homeowners dealing with harsh conditions — contractors like Barry are battling Mother Nature every step of the way.

"We have to work in between the tides, that's probably the hardest thing. We have debris coming in, too, and that's an issue," said Crum.

Even as the entire Hatteras Island community braces for what this coastal storm might bring, there's still hope in the air. People here aren't going to give up on the place they call home.

"It's sad, but we have hope. We feel like the jetty will really help stabilize the beach; we've got to make it another nine months. The Outer Banks has been here for a long time, and I hope to be here for a long time," said Crum.

Dare County has plans to repair the first jetty, along with a beach nourishment project in Buxton, in 2026.

With hopes that it will slow the rapid erosion and stabilize the shoreline. Many on Hatteras Island and Dare County leadership are also pushing for the state's no hardened structures law to be overturned.