Manteo officer shot & killed woman who called 911 after she ran at him with a knife: DA

MANTEO, N.C. — A Manteo police officer was justified in shooting and killing a woman who had originally called 911 on Oct. 2, according to Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden.

The officer Denny Winslow on October 2. The incident occurred after Winslow called 911 for the second time in a matter of days.

Cruden said the officer had responded to the call from a woman named Denny Winslow, who had initially contacted first responders a few days prior to report a potential robbery that investigators later determined was unfounded.

Body camera footage from the incident shows Winslow confronting the responding officer in her driveway while holding a large knife, according to Cruden.

"Officer Grogan immediately and repeatedly gave Ms. Winslow commands to drop the knife, all while she steadily approached Officer Grogan as he backed away from her trying to maintain the distance between them." Cruden said.

The officer fired once when Winslow moved toward him with the knife pointed forward, Cruden said.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and Winslow died from her injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigation typically reviews officer-involved shootings in North Carolina to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

We have asked the DA's office if their ruling will supersede review by the SBI. We'll update this story when we hear back.

