Massive cleanup continues in Buxton, worries persist about more collapses in coming days

BUXTON, N.C. — Crews are hard at work cleaning up the eight homes in Buxton that collapsed last week, with a ninth collapsing in Rodanthe. But as the cleanup process is going on, there are more worries about the weather at the end of this week where more houses could potentially collapse.

The Dare County Board of Commissioners met on Monday for the first time since nine homes collapsed on Hatteras Island. Eight in Buxton and one in Rodanthe. Chairman Bob Woodard starting out the meeting saying this.

"Needless to say, the last several weeks, we have really had some difficulties on the island here, especially in Buxton and Rodanthe. " said Woodard.

Members of the Buxton Civic Association Brian Harris, Wendi Munden and Brett Barley spoke during the public comment period.

"We'll get through this, but Buxton is about to look a lot different, already does," said Harris.

"This is about our town, this is about our highway, the historical landmark of the old lighthouse site. This is our history and we cannot let it all just fall into the ocean," said Barley.

"It's hard. It's hard to watch and it's hard to see," said Mary Ellon Ballance, Dare County commissioner representing Hatteras Island.

The heartbreak is evident in voices throughout the Outer Banks community. After eight homes tumbled into the ocean last week in Buxton and a ninth in Rodanthe. Locals and the Dare County Commissioners are grappling with a reality that's forever changed the area.

The massive cleanup effort involves everyone from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore team to local homeowners private contractors, and county crews.

"I can't thank (Cape Hatteras National Seashore) superintendent (Dave) Hallac enough for him and his staff for the cleanup that's been done already just in Buxton and Rodanthe. They loaded 140 truckloads of debris that was removed from the beach and staged at their lifeguarded beach parking lot," said Woodard.

Walking through the neighborhood on Tuesday, the scope of this cleanup became crystal clear. While documenting the community's response, News 3 had the chance to meet Congressman Greg Murphy, who made the trip down to see the aftermath firsthand.

"This is an environmental disaster, and I would urge people whose homes are in the brink in the water, to have them taken down before they have a disaster," said Murphy.

Murphy, who's pushed for legislation for threatened oceanfront properties before, believes the Buxton situation could help drive meaningful change for coastal communities.

"I actually spoke with the chairman of the committee that goes to to try to get people to access the NFIP (National Flood Insurance Program) funds before the house falls in the water, to be able to pull them down. And I think we're going to get good traction, especially after this disaster here," said Murphy.

There is hope on the horizon - Dare County has beach nourishment and jetty repair projects planned for 2026. But right now, with more weather headed this way later this week, neighbors are holding their breath and supporting each other through the uncertainty.

"The weather forecast this weekend was absolutely horrible. There's a storm after that. I just, I don't even know what to think," said Harris.

"Today starts a another high tide situation that could bring some more damage to both the Buxton area and Rodanthe area with knocking down some potential other residents. So we just have to hold our breath and keep our fingers crossed," said Woodard.

On top of the beach nourishment and jetty repair projects, Dare County leaders continue to reaffirm their commitment to Hatteras Island moving forward. Hoping that county, state, federal and local conversations to help in finding more solutions, including a potential lift of the state's no hardened structures law.