Remains for Matrell Andre Lamar found in Pasquotank County drainage canal: NCSBI

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Human skeletal remains found on Dec. 2 were determined to be Martrell Andre Lamar's Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The remains were in a drainage canal along Sandy Road in Pasquotank County, according to the NCSBI. NCSBI and the East Carolina University anthropology department worked to excavate and process the remains.

Lamar was reported missing July 2 and his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Walton, was arrested and charged Nov. 20 with concealing a body and accessory to a homicide in connection to Martrell Andre Lamar's disappearance.

According to court documents, Lamar and Walton were arguing near the Pungo Ferry Bridge in Virginia Beach when Walton called a man who showed up and shot Lamar.

Court documents go on to say Lamar was put in Walton’s car, where she was accused of driving his remains to Knotts Island.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Lamar's family in July, and they believed Walton had something to do with his disappearance.

"He went missing on the second and they were on the bridge arguing and I heard her. They ran out of gas in her car. She was waiting for someone to pick her up. The detectives say they found out who picked her up but they haven’t told me any information about who it was," said Debra Freeman, Lamar's mother.

Freeman said the two had been dating and they were living together since March.

Two suspects are currently in custody in connection to the suspected homicide of Lamar.

Walton was denied bond back in November and is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday.