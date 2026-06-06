Norfolk Police searching for man charged in attempted abduction investigation

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are searching man charged in connection with an attempted abduction investigation in a Downtown Norfolk neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police say officers responded to the 200 block of Yarmouth Street on June 4 around 1:10 p.m., where a woman reported being approached by an unknown man while walking in the area.

About 10 minutes later at 1:20 p.m., A second woman reported that a man had approached her while she was walking in the Downtown Norfolk neighborhood.

Following the investigation, detectives say the charged James Davis, 47, of Chesapeake, with brandishing a firearm, attempted malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm, possession or transportation of firearms, abduction and robbery.

Police say No injuries were reported during the incident, and anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call Norfolk Police or submit an anonymous tip to Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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