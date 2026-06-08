DNC public art initiative brings more vibrance, creativity to Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Downtown Norfolk Council brought a new street-level public art initiative to the neighbors of Norfolk, announcing the projects completion on Monday.

The council introduced the initiative as a way to celebrate local artists and make the downtown pedestrian experience more lively, by decorating traffic signal boxes with vibrant vinyl wraps.

The vice president of marketing and communications at VisitNorfolk said, “It's the kind of project that can make people stop, smile and take notice while making downtown feel even more welcoming."

The DNC gathered and commissioned five local artists and creative teams to create original artworks that mirror Norfolk's history, community, and diverse energy.

Neighbors and visitors can spot the six newly revitalized signal boxes throughout the district, featuring:



"Nor-Folk Art." by Dwight Easter, located at the corner of Plume and Granby.

by Dwight Easter, located at the corner of Plume and Granby. "The Box" by Ka-Son Reeves & Family, located in MacArthur Square.

by Ka-Son Reeves & Family, located in MacArthur Square. "Norfolk Corners" by Mike Watts, located at the corner of Main and Boush.

by Mike Watts, located at the corner of Main and Boush. "Laced in Motion" by James Williams, located at the corner of City Hall and Boush.

by James Williams, located at the corner of City Hall and Boush. "Shapes Passing Through" by Daniel Goodman, located at the corner of City Hall and Granby.

The operations manager for DNC says the project also helps with the upkeep of the district.

“The Traffic Signal Box Program has enhanced the effectiveness of daily ambassador operations by significantly reducing the volume of graffiti requiring removal each day.”

The DNC encourages the community to explore the Downtown Norfolk and take in the 360-degree artworks from every angle.

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