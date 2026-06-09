Copeland expected to be sentenced Tuesday for murder of Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz

NORFOLK, Va. — Jermiah Copeland, the sailor accused of killing Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz, is set to be sentenced at Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday after pleading guilty to unpremeditated murder on Monday.

Copeland admitted that he strangled the fellow sailor to death in his barracks during a night of drinking. He admitted he lied to NCIS investigators when initially interviewed about her whereabouts; he told them he brought her back to her room. He also admitted in court he brought her body to a wooded area in the Broad Creek section of Norfolk on June 2, 2025. Her body was discovered a week later.

Norfolk TIMELINE: Everything we know about the murder of Angelina Resendiz

According to the plea deal holding statement, Copeland was guilty of five of the seven charges held against him: guilty of aggravated assault strangulation, indecent recording, obstruction of justice, false official statement, and his premeditated murder charge was reduced to an unpremeditated murder charge.

One of the charges Copeland pleaded guilty to involved strangling another woman on the USS Harry S. Truman on July 24, 2024; he also pleaded guilty to secretly recording a woman in a bathroom stall, and recording her while they were having sex.

Copeland was not guilty of other counts of aggravated sexual assault, abusive sexual contact, sexual assault - incapable of consenting, sexual assault without consent, as well as domestic violence - strangulation and domestic violence - violent offense.

Copeland will be sentenced to no less than 40 years and two months at Leavenworth Federal Prison in Kansas. He will also receive a dishonorable discharge and reduction of rank.

Watch previous coverage from the trial

Copeland allegedly killed Resendiz and hid her body in his barracks for days: Trial counsel

The now-convicted sailor appeared in court on Monday in white dress. His family was in attendance, as was Resendiz's mother Esmeralda Castle, and other sailors from the USS James E. Williams, where the two served.

As part of the plea agreement, Copeland met with Castle in private at Castle's request.

Watch related: Resendiz's mother speaks to media after plea hearing for Copeland

Angelina Resendiz's mother speaks to press after plea deal hearing for Jermiah Copeland

Resendiz’s family has been outspoken over the past year, calling for reforms within the military and greater protections for women in the armed forces. Castle has worked alongside the League of United Latin American Citizens to push Congress for accountability and change. On Monday, she said she wants Angelina’s story to help other service members find their voice.

“She is a catalyst for change,” Castle said. “There’s women that are now starting to speak up, women, men, quiet for 20 years and now they see what’s happening and they’re telling their families what happened.”

Watch previous coverage: True Crime 757 podcast unravels the murder case of Angelina Resendiz

True Crime 757: The disappearance of Angelina Resendiz and the sailor charged with her murder

When court resumes on Tuesday, we expect to hear from witnesses on the defense side and after that, the judge is set to impose a sentence.