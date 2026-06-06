Families reunite with USS Iwo Jima sailors at Naval Station Norfolk after historic 10-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Iwo Jima returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday after a historic 10-month deployment fighting drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

The Wasp-class assault ship served as flagship for Operation Southern Spear, a military campaign targeting narco-terrorism. The ship's 4,500 sailors and embarked Marines also provided humanitarian assistance to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa and conducted multiple exercises with Caribbean allies and partners.

Families lined the pier to welcome their sailors home, describing a mix of emotions ahead of the reunion.

Erin Holly

"Excited, full of emotions," Allison Boaz, the wife of a USS Iwo Jima sailor, said.

"I'm very excited. It's been like a very long time," Sharonna Miller and Sianye Morris, family members of a USS Iwo Jima sailor, said.

"Anxious, nervous, but excited all at the same time," Kewandra Eckroth, the wife of a USS Iwo Jima sailor, said.

Commodore Chris Farricker, commander of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, acknowledged the sacrifices made by families during the deployment.

"I know this deployment has been a long one, but recognize the sacrifices that you've made while we were deployed and thank you for your unwavering support while at home while protecting the nation," Farricker said.

Captain Richard Haley, commanding officer of the USS Iwo Jima, echoed that sentiment.

"Seeing Iwo Jima's families today reminds me of the vital role that they have also played in the success of our mission over this many months," Haley said.

Among those reuniting with their sailors was Boaz, who was joined by her 8-month-old daughter, Addison. Her husband had only been able to spend limited time with the baby on quick visits during the deployment.

"It has been tough. We've had many challenges this deployment. But we have made it through and we're stronger than ever, so we're just very excited to have him home with us," Boaz said.

Erin Holly

Some families say the challenges may continue as sailors readjust to life at home.

"It's very nerve-wracking, yeah. Because they come home and they're very different. So, you just gotta take it one day at a time. Take it slow, one day at a time. Let them lead," Miller and Morris said.

The return marks a milestone for both the ship and the Navy.

"This year, on US Iwo Jima's 25th birthday and the Navy's 250th birthday, we reflect on the years of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance that has kept our homeland safe," Haley said.

Haley described the crew's performance during the deployment in strong terms.

"This team represents the very best of America's warfighters have demonstrated the absolute grit and determination required to ensure the safety of our fellow citizens," Haley said.

The USS Iwo Jima will open for public tours June 20 and 21 as part of Sail-250, commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

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