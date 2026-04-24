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Suspect arrested following deadly shooting near Walker Avenue: NPD

Norfolk police car
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police car
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NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested after a deadly shooting took place around Walker Avenue on Tuesday, Norfolk police said Friday.

28-year-old Montrail Washington was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firerarm, according to Norfolk police.

On Tuesday, around 1:08 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 500 Block of Walker Avenue. 34-year-old Tony Roundtree was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Norfolk police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk police say Washington was arrested on Thursday in Virginia Beach. He is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

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