Play golf to fight crime: Help fund Norfolk Crime Line's tipster rewards

The Norfolk Crime Line is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year on Friday, May 1 at Sewells Point Golf Course to raise money for paying monetary rewards to tipsters.

The nonprofit collects anonymous tips that help police solve cases across the city, ranging from stolen property to violent incidents. Tipsters who call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or message the P3 app with helpful information receive cash rewards.

“When somebody calls the 888-LOCK-U-UP number, that call is not recorded, and there's no caller ID on the phones,” said Jo Ann Hughes, a coordinator with the Norfolk Crime Line. “We give them a tip ID number -- that is their identification number. So, if they call back again to see if their tip led to an arrest, they just refer to themselves as that ID number.”

If the tip leads to an arrest, they take the ID number into Southern Bank and receive an envelope with money. The Crime Line does not monitor banks, and the bank does not have knowledge of the tip of ID numbers.

In 2025, the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line, a volunteer group of seven localities, approved more than $50,000 in rewards.

"It just validates the program," Hughes said. "People know when they call, they're not going to have to give any personal information. They'll never have to come to court. They've seen something [and] they know they have some information about a crime that has occurred. They want to help and they want to give police that information."

Hughes said community fundraisers like the annual golf tournament are vital because the money raised replenishes the tip fund.

"Many people don't realize that Crime Line does not get any government money," she said. "It is not a police program. It is run by private citizens that just have an interest in the city that they serve."

Kelly Johnson, president of the Norfolk Crime Line, has volunteered with the organization for close to 15 years and helped plan the tournament.

"I've lived in Norfolk all of my life, and I just want to be able to give back to the community, and this is my way of doing that to keep the community safe," Johnson said.

"It helps so many people," Johnson said. "Several years ago, we were able to solve a murder. It was a cold case, and it was [because of] just one tip that came in."

Johnson said the tournament is their biggest fundraiser of the year, with each dollar raised going directly to fight crime and keep Norfolk's streets safe.

The golf tournament begins at Sewells Point Golf Course this Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is open until Thursday, but walk-ups are welcome to support the cause on Friday morning.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.