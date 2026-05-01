Virginia family channels grief into mental health advocacy in honor of daughter Alexa

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach family is turning grief into action, advocating for mental health awareness in memory of their daughter, Alexa, who died by suicide at 26 after battling mental illness and bipolar disorder.

Mom, Susannah Uroski describes Alexa as someone who brought joy to everyone around her.

"Alexa was incredible. She was sweet, kind, caring, [and] funny. She had an infectious laugh. Everybody felt funny around Alexa because she just laughed at everybody's jokes, but they were sincere laughs," Uroski said.

Talking about Alexa — the car rides to dance class, enjoying the beach, and time spent with her 3 younger brothers — keeps her memory alive.

Alexa's struggles began early.

"She definitely struggled from the age of 13 on," Uroski said. "She went to a small Catholic middle school and then she went to public high school and that transition was so difficult."

For years, the Uroski family searched for answers without knowing where to turn. Alexa spent a year in and out of a psychiatric hospital before she achieved a "stable condition."

"I couldn't guide her because I didn't know what the heck was going on. I knew something wasn't right, but I didn't have the words for it," Uroski said.

The family eventually found support through the Coastal Virginia chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Susannah joined the board, and Alexa became a volunteer and advocate.

"It's educational. You learn all about mental illness, how medicines affect the body, [and] how to effectively communicate with your loved one," Uroski said.

During her times of stability, Uroski said Alexa embraced that knowledge and gave back to the community.

"She started attending the support groups [and then] became a facilitator for the support groups," Uroski said.

That need for support extends beyond nonprofits and into emergency departments. Kelley Hannah, a registered psychiatric nurse in the emergency department at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, sees the demand firsthand every day.

"It's a huge need. It's huge," Hannah said.

"I know there's 8 or 9 [people] on the board [at the hospital to receive help] because they were waiting for me this morning," Hannah said.

Hannah says the crisis is often invisible.

"It's silent on the outside. You don't see it. Somebody could be smiling, but that's the one you really need to be watching," Hannah said.

Since 2021, Sentara Health has made several enhancements for behavioral healthcare. That includes, redesigning BH spaces in emergency departments for safety, opening new behavioral health care centers, and increasing staffing – hiring nurses like Hannah.

"[We have a large homeless population in Hampton Roads] and they have mental illness and there's nowhere for them. So, then they frequent the EDs and that's how they get their care," Hannah said.

"I think we like to turn our heads away and look and pretend it's not there," Hannah said.

Throughout May, Sentara Leigh Hospital will be illuminated green in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. Alexa's father, a surgeon at the hospital, advocated for the lighting — and for "kindness rocks" placed in the campus healing garden. Both are a tribute to Alexa and everyone still fighting.

"I just pray that something I say will help someone," Uroski said.

Staying connected to that mission keeps Susannah connected to her daughter.

"She is the reason. I didn't think after she died that I would be able to continue doing this [work] because I'd lost hope but yeah […] I feel connected with her — all the time, all the time," Uroski said.

If you or someone you know needs immediate help, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

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