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Norfolk police arrest 19-year-old in deadly shooting on Freemason Street

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WTKR
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NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say they have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night in downtown.

Officers were dispatched just before 9 p.m. on May 1 to the 300 block of East Freemason Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Davion M. Cooke, 21, of Suffolk, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Following an investigation, police arrested Tavion E. Holmes-Ruperto, 19, of Norfolk. He is charged with second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of use of a firearm.

Holmes-Ruperto is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

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