Person pulled from submerged vehicle in Norfolk's Grandy Village area

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was rescued early Saturday after a vehicle went off the road and into the water in Norfolk, fire officials said.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded around 1:55 a.m. to the 3500 block of Westminster Avenue after reports of a vehicle in the water.

When crews arrived, they found one person inside a submerged vehicle.

Firefighters were able to reach the vehicle and safely extricate the person, who was taken to a hospital in "stable condition," officials said.No other injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on what caused the vehicle to go into the water.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.