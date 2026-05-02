ORF travelers scrambling to find alternate travel plans after Spirit Airlines shuts down operations

NORFOLK, Va. — Spirit Airlines announced early Saturday that it was ceasing all operations, leaving some travelers at Norfolk International Airport without flights and scrambling for alternatives.

The Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Norfolk International Airport was empty Saturday after the announcement. Ronald Newsome and Tyana Brooks were supposed to fly on a Spirit flight from Norfolk to Orlando for vacation. They said they found out about the closure from social media.

"It's actually very frustrating, honestly, I feel like. I mean, nobody really said anything," Newsome said.

"Yeah, definitely salty. Only because of how we found out, I feel like. We found out from TikTok," Newsome and Brooks said.

Newsome and Brooks were supposed to meet family from other states in Orlando for a cruise. They say they weren't the only ones going on the trip who booked a flight with Spirit Airlines.

"My mom just found out. Her flight is tomorrow, and she just found out this morning, so she is on her way to the airport too–to Philadelphia airport–to try to find out something last minute," Newsome and Brooks said.

Spirit Airlines cited the "recent material increase in oil prices" and "other pressures on the business" as key factors in its decision to shut down. CBS News reported the closure came after the budget carrier failed to secure a $500 million federal bailout.

Norfolk International Airport only offered Spirit flights to and from the Orlando and Fort Lauderdale hubs. A Norfolk International Airport spokesperson said, "The positive aspect of this closure is ORF has other airlines that serve the two markets to which Spirit had been flying (Orlando and Fort Lauderdale)."

Newsome and Brooks are scrambling to pick one of those other options, and said they may even consider driving to Florida.

"A lot of people said on social media that Southwest was like trying to help out forSpirit, and I think Frontier too, are like trying to help people who need last minute bookings," Newsome and Brooks said.

According to CBS News, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue and DeltaAirlines all announced reduced fares for affected Spirit travelers.

Spirit Airlines said it will automatically refund anyone who had a Spirit flight booked.

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