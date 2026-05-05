Bold Mariner Brewing Company to close at the end of May

NORFOLK, Va. — An Ocean View craft brewery announced their official closure in a post made on social media; however, this won't stop the sale of their signature drinks.

On Monday, the Bold Mariner Brewing Company said May will be their last month of operation. The 10-year-old craft brewery announced their intention to close in a social media post made back in Nov. 2025.

In their social media post, Bold Mariner thanked the community for their support.

New Realm Brewing Company (NRBC) will manufacture and distribute Bold Mariner's Frogman Lager and CPO IPA, per a licensing agreement made on Feb. 26.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk brewery crafts success despite industry dips, wins Small Business of the Year

Norfolk brewery crafts success despite industry dips, wins Small Business of the Year

“From day one, Bold Mariner was built to honor service, craftsmanship, and the communities that supported us along the way,” said Michael Stacks, founder of Bold Mariner Brewing Company. “Partnering with New Realm allows Frogman Lager and CPO IPA to grow far beyond what we could achieve alone, while staying true to the values and quality standards that defined these beers from the start. This is not an ending-it’s an evolution, and one we’re incredibly proud of.”

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