Timbaland headlines College Commitment Day in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A superstar and 757 native headlined a celebration for soon-to-be college students.

More than 2,000 local high school seniors celebrated the start of their next chapter at College Commitment Day with four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland.

ACCESS College Foundation collaborated with Timbaland Way Cares Inc. for Tuesday’s event at Chartway Arena. Organizers say the event will feature an on-stage conversation between Timbaland and ACCESS President and CEO Damon Jiggetts, followed by a live DJ set. Scholarships totaling nearly $80,000 will be awarded by ACCESS during the event.

“We are deeply honored to have Timbaland join our celebration,” Damon Jiggetts said in a statement. “His own story shows that students' incredible success can grow from right here in our own community, and his determination and tenacity serve to inspire our area’s young people to greater heights of achievement in their own lives.”

ACCESS College Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to help students in south Hampton Roads and Northampton County pursue college and higher education through advising, financial support and scholarship application guidance.