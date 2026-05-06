First-time market among free events aiming to boost Neon District foot traffic

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, the Neon District's first Spring artisan market will bring 20 vendors to The Plot at the corner of Granby and Olney Streets in Norfolk. It's part of an effort to bring people back to the area amid an ongoing streetscape project that's impacted businesses along Granby.

The market will be exactly two weeks after Cardinal Skate Shop became the latest business in the arts and culture neighborhood to close its doors permanently.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR Sonia Newell's Granby Street Glow Juice Bar has been operating in Norfolk's Neon District since December of 2024. Most of its time in business has been spent navigating challenges brought on by an ongoing streetscape project.

“It’s definitely challenging and sometimes it can be discouraging," said Sonia Newell, who owns Granby St. Glow Juice Bar and More two storefronts down. “We reached out to the city and they’re trying to make this less stressful as they can."

Snags uncovered when crews started digging up Granby Street pushed back the expected construction finish to Summer of 2028. In the meantime, traffic detours and orange construction cones have made it confusing for drivers and unwelcoming to people walking the street.

The city has put out signs saying "Businesses Open" and others telling people where they can find free parking, but now, neighborhood nonprofit d'Art Center has been tasked to come up with free programs to bring people back to the neighborhood. The market is part of that effort.

“We have 20 vendors that’ll be at The Plot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.," said Tricia Hudson, Executive Director for d'Art Center. ”Different activities, food trucks, music, so I hope everybody comes on out and joins us.”

Hudson tells News 3 she's watched the construction impact businesses in Neon and not only on Granby Street.

"We wanna bring more foot traffic to the Neon District. It’s been a little light lately," she said.

Other upcoming d'Art organized events, she says, include free art programming, movie night and a scavenger hunt later this year. Next week, Norfolk's City Council is scheduled to vote on a budget that would fund $60,000 in Neon District programming in Fiscal Year 2027.

"We’re very optimistic," said Newell of the planned events.

Hudson says the need to get people into the neighborhood is urgent.

“Please try to come and maneuver around the equipment and all that’s happening and support all of us because it makes a difference," she said.

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