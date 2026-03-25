Proposed $2 billion Norfolk budget: MacArthur demo, a new fire station and higher wages

NORFOLK, Va. — From major construction projects to teacher raises and funding for new fire department technology and facilities — it's all in the proposed $2 billion Norfolk city budget for Fiscal Year 2027.

City Manager Patrick Roberts presented his budget proposal to Norfolk City Council at their Tuesday night meeting. Council will vote on a final budget in May, which will take effect July 1.

The budget is broken down into several funds, including the $1.2 billion proposed General Fund and $335 million proposed Capital Improvement Plan.

Public Safety:



Funds for increased detective training protocols in the Crime Investigations Program

Funding for new alert technology for firefighters

$5.5 million for a new Fire Station 9 on Thole Street. The current station was built in 1951, according to the city.

Funding for a new four-shift schedule for firefighters

Proposed investments in "Team Norfolk" include service-based compensation steps for Norfolk Police, Fire-Rescue and the sheriff's office in October.

Education:



City support of Norfolk Public Schools proposed to increase by more than $8 million to more than $179 million, which will be used in several ways:

Superintendent's budget includes upping starting teacher pay from $60,008 to $61,289 and cost of living increases. Provide more than $65 million toward construction of new Maury High School. Funding for purchase of additional school buses.

School consolidation projected to save $1.7 million.

Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (CSRM):



City expects to receive $25 million in state grant dollars to help fund collaboration with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make Norfolk more flood-resilient.

Project includes large-scale extension of Downtown Norfolk floodwall, in addition to construction of levees, flood barriers and other initiatives around the city.



Other major construction projects:



The first $11.7 million of an anticipated $72 million needed for redeveloping the MacArthur Center mall site, including demolition. The mall is expected to close by the end of June.

$76 million to renovate Chrysler Hall.

This is just an overview of the Norfolk City Manager's budget presentation. To view the proposed Norfolk city budget in its entirety, click HERE.

Online public comment on the proposed budget is available from March 24 to April 24 HERE. A public hearing will be held April 8 at 6 p.m at Granby High School.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

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