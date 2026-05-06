ODU ROTC cadet who witnessed shooting says Lt. Col. Brandon Shah charged at gunman to save students' lives

NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly two months after a shooting inside Constant Hall at Old Dominion University, ROTC cadet Jah-Ire Urtarte is telling the harrowing story about what happened inside the classroom on March 12 — and why he believes Lt. Col. Brandon Shah saved his life.

"The only reason why I'm alive today is because he, he charged head first and to save the rest of us," Jah-ire Urtarte said.

Urtarte is a senior at Old Dominion University, double majoring in psychology and human services while preparing to commission into the Army Reserves through ODU's ROTC program. He says his ROTC journey started long before college, following in his father's footsteps after participating in JROTC in high school.

Wearing a "Surviving Through Mental Health" T-shirt, Urtarte spoke with News 3 reporter Jay Greene for nearly an hour Wednesday.

Watch: The full interview with Jah-Ire Urtarte below

As a shooter opened fire in the classroom, ODU ROTC cadet credits Lt. Col. Brandon Shah for saving his life

"It feels it's heavy on the shoulders, because, you know, we want to be the best officers. We want to do the best. We want to be able to lead people the right way and be able to do the best we can do," Urtarte said.

Urtarte met Lt. Col. Brandon Shah before his freshman year at ODU, and over four years, he says Shah pushed cadets to exceed the standard.

"He reminds me of my dad a lot. He wanted the best for us, so he pushed us. And all throughout my four years, he did that," Urtarte said.

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Just hours before the March 12 shooting inside Constant Hall, Urtarte says he and Lt. Col. Shah shared a conversation walking into class — talking about life after graduation.

"He just wanted to see how I was doing, and we talked about how I might be going to Georgia after I graduate. And he's a Georgia alumni… it was a great conversation, because he still cared," Urtarte said.

Urtarte says he was giving a class presentation inside Constant Hall when a gunman walked into the room asking if it was the ROTC class. Seconds later, he says the shooter pulled out a gun.

"When he pulled out the gun, it kind of… I remember what I was thinking, that this is a drill… and the minute he fired the gun is when it kind of clicked that this isn't a drill, this is an active shooter," Urtarte said.

Watch previous coverage: ODU ROTC cadets describe the March 12 shooting in Constant Hall

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Urtarte says he dropped under a desk in the front row, where he saw Lt. Col. Shah go straight toward the gunman — even after being shot.

"It felt like I was underneath the desk for a very long time… but in actuality… I was probably underneath the desk for maybe 20 to 30 seconds," Urtarte said.

"My first thought was to get help. And when I tried calling for help, no one responded," Urtarte said.

What happened inside Constant Hall lasted less than a minute, Urtarte told me, but he says those seconds still feel frozen in time. Since then, he says he has met with university leaders about campus safety changes.

ODU leaders have since discussed additional security measures, including Stop the Bleed kits, checking emergency phones, and more police presence around ROTC events.

Watch previous coverage: Community gathers to remember Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

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"They are doing the best that they can to do better in that regard," Urtarte said.

Now, as he prepares to graduate and commission into the Army Reserves, Urtarte says the lessons Lt. Col. Shah taught his cadets are still guiding them today.

When asked what he thought Shah would have felt seeing his cadets spring into action, Urtarte said Shah would have been proud.

"I think he would have been really proud of our actions. And I think everything that he's taught us, he would have been pleased with himself that he taught it," Urtarte said.

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