Missing Norfolk woman died from blunt head trauma, OCME confirms homicide ruling

NORFOLK, Va. — Lina Guerra, the 39-year-old Norfolk woman reported missing at the beginning of February, was killed by blunt head trauma and asphyxiation, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner ruled Guerra’s manner of death a homicide, confirming the ruling of Norfolk police on Feb. 11. Her husband, 38-year-old David Varela, was charged with first-degree murder and concealing a dead body after police found Guerra's remains in the freezer of their downtown Norfolk apartment on Feb. 5 after police executed a search warrant.

Previous coverage: Lina Guerra's body was found in the kitchen freezer — as her husband flew to Hong Kong

Lina Guerra's body was found in the kitchen freezer — as her husband flew to Hong Kong

Police also say Varela flew to Hong Kong on Feb. 5, the day after Guerra was reported missing. Norfolk Police are working with NCIS, Homeland Security and the FBI in the search for Varela, who is a reservist on active duty with the U.S. Navy. Authorities have not reached him since his departure.

Speaking with News 3 through a translator, Paola Ramirez, who is married to Guerra’s brother and lives in Colombia, previously said Varela was a jealous husband. The family says Varela wouldn’t let her work, wouldn’t let her have friends, wouldn’t let her study and wouldn’t let her go out alone.

Previous coverage: Husband charged with murder of 39-year-old Lina Guerra in Norfolk

Husband charged with murder of 39-year-old Lina Guerra in Norfolk

“I want to emphasize that there had been violence before from David,” Ramirez told News 3 through a translator. “He had hit her previously, but she didn’t tell us because she didn’t want to worry us. He appeared to be very religious, very calm, normal, that’s why this is so shocking; we never imagined he’d do something like this.”

Guerra’s family says she was empathetic, loving, and always worried about others.

“Lina was the pillar of our family,” Ramirez said. “She put others above herself. She was very loved and adventurous, hardworking, very humble.”

True Crime 757: The Norfolk woman found dead in the freezer and her on-the-run husband wanted for murder

The Norfolk woman found dead in the freezer and her on-the-run husband wanted for murder

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi is seeking to extradite Varela back to the U.S. to face charges, according to court records.