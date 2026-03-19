Norfolk Public School Board unanimously approves redistricting and school consolidation plan for June

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Public School Board unanimously approved a school consolidation plan that will close three schools at the end of the academic year.

Willoughby Early Childhood Center, Norview Elementary School, and Oceanair Elementary School are set to close in June. Oceanair will be repurposed into an early childhood education center.

Additionally, some students from Mary Calcott Elementary will be moved to Ocean View Elementary at the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year.

Division leaders said enrollment decline has left several school buildings underutilized.

Norfolk Public Schools Acting Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose called the vote an important step in the redistricting plan.

"I think this was an important step for us," Rose said.

"Nobody appreciates or wants to consolidate or close schools," Rose said.

A major concern raised in recent community meetings involved English Second Language students at Mary Calcott Elementary and the possibility of losing connections with their teachers and classmates. District leaders said they have worked to address those concerns.

During the meeting, an unidentified speaker noted the resolution of this issue for families.

"There was a great sense of relief for the Calcott families to know that their ESL teacher could be shared with Ocean View and the next school they are going to," the speaker said.

The consolidation also impacts faculty and staff who are facing uncertainty as schools close. Another unidentified speaker raised questions about job security for school administrators.

"So where would a principal go that's leaving one of these schools that closing up, how can we guarantee that they're going to keep a job and not have to go to another city," the speaker said.

"When we look at principals we don't know the positions that will be available yet," Rose said.

Rose said 98 percent of teachers have already been placed, with efforts underway to reach full placement. He added that this vote is just one step in what will be a long process.

"In the coming years there will always be multiple steps, a lot of conversation, a lot of engagement," Rose said.

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